A38 closed for several hours after two‑vehicle crash near Burnham-On-Sea

Police and ambulance crews were called to a two‑vehicle crash on the A38 near Burnham-On-Sea on Monday morning (February 23rd), which led to the road being closed for several hours.

The collision happened at 8.46am near Lower Weare, prompting a response from Police and South Western Ambulance Service.

A Police spokesperson said: “At 8.46am we were called to a two‑vehicle collision on the A38 near Lower Weare. Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and the road was closed while they responded and the vehicles were recovered. It reopened at about midday.”

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) confirmed it had sent two double‑crewed ambulances and an operations officer to the scene after being called at 08:52hrs.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported. The road fully reopened around midday once recovery work was completed.