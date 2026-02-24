11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Feb 24, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsA38 closed for several hours after two‑vehicle crash near Burnham-On-Sea
News

A38 closed for several hours after two‑vehicle crash near Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police and ambulance crews were called to a two‑vehicle crash on the A38 near Burnham-On-Sea on Monday morning (February 23rd), which led to the road being closed for several hours.

The collision happened at 8.46am near Lower Weare, prompting a response from Police and South Western Ambulance Service.

A Police spokesperson said: “At 8.46am we were called to a two‑vehicle collision on the A38 near Lower Weare. Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and the road was closed while they responded and the vehicles were recovered. It reopened at about midday.”

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) confirmed it had sent two double‑crewed ambulances and an operations officer to the scene after being called at 08:52hrs.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported. The road fully reopened around midday once recovery work was completed.

Previous article
Free digital skills lessons to be offered at Burnham-On-Sea’s Nationwide branch
Next article
Bus users in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge advised of changes from April

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
11.1 ° C
12.5 °
11.1 °
91 %
1.3kmh
89 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com