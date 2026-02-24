Brean holiday park backs national campaign against proposed ‘UK Holiday Tax’

The owners of a holiday park in Brean have joined hospitality leaders across the country in opposing a proposed ‘UK Holiday Tax’, warning it would push up the cost of family breaks and harm tourism‑dependent communities.

The government is considering allowing mayors and other local leaders across England to introduce a “modest” tourist tax, or visitor levy, to raise revenue.

A version of the measure is already in place in some English cities. Many major holiday providers have told the government its proposals would drain money from local businesses.

Unity Holidays, which runs Unity Beach in Brean, says the UK already has high taxes, and the government proposals would make holidays even more expensive.

They say that under the proposals, every night of a UK holiday could face an additional charge — either a flat 5% levy on the cost of the stay or a fee of £2 per person per night, including children.

Industry leaders say this could add more than £100 to the price of a typical summer holiday for a family of four. Unity Holidays says the impact would be felt far beyond holiday parks, affecting the wider economy in areas that rely heavily on tourism.

Resort director Jonny Green told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Around three million people rely on hospitality for their jobs, and many are young or part‑time workers at holiday parks, hotels, cafés, pubs, restaurants and attractions.”

“It’s not just seaside towns or major cities that would suffer — holiday spending helps keep rural villages and local communities alive all over the UK.”

The business is encouraging local residents and holidaymakers to contact their MP and voice concerns as part of a national campaign led by UK Hospitality. More details are at stoptheholidaytax.uk.

A Government spokesperson said: “We’re giving Mayors powers to harness this and put more money into local priorities, so they can keep driving growth and investment in the economy, supporting thriving communities.”

“We expect any new charges to be modest and in line with other countries, and it is for Mayors to consider the right level for their area.”

ALSO SEE:

Holiday parks in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean