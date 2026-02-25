Cider makers warn MPs of rising pressures at Westminster reception

Members of Parliament joined leading British cider makers at the Houses of Parliament this week for a special reception celebrating the UK’s cider‑making heritage — while also highlighting mounting pressures facing the sector.

The event, hosted by Sarah Dyke MP, brought together producers from across the country to recognise the industry’s economic importance. UK cider making contributes £2.7 billion to the economy, supports more than 65,000 jobs, and relies on over 15,000 acres of British orchards that play a key role in biodiversity and long‑term environmental stewardship.

But alongside the celebration, industry leaders used the gathering to warn that new taxes and administrative burdens are placing significant strain on cider makers and their supply chains.

Martin Thatcher, Chair of the National Association of Cider Makers and Managing Director of Thatchers Cider, urged MPs to work with the sector to secure its future. He said the industry is being hit by a growing list of pressures, including extended producer responsibility (EPR) rules, deposit return scheme (DRS) changes, inheritance tax issues, business rates, national insurance rises and ongoing duty increases.

“Cider makers are not just producers; we are farmers and hospitality workers too,” he said. “These challenges extend to our suppliers and customers. With the Government’s ambition for economic growth, our goals are aligned. We ask policymakers to listen to the cider industry, understand its needs and take meaningful action.”

Sarah Dyke MP said cider remains a proud part of Somerset’s heritage. “Events like this, when the industry can come together to honour the dedication and craftsmanship of British cider makers, are such wonderful occasions,” she said. “I’m delighted to raise a glass in Parliament to recognise their vital contribution to our rural communities and economy.”

Mark Hopper, Public Affairs Director for the National Association of Cider Makers, added that more than 98% of apple cider consumed in Britain is made here, supporting local jobs and national supply chains. He said the reception was an important opportunity for MPs to show their support for a sector that plays a key role both domestically and internationally.