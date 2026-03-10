HomeNewsGroup of travellers leaves Burnham car park... and pitches up at Highbridge's...
Group of travellers leaves Burnham car park… and pitches up at Highbridge’s Apex Park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

A group of travellers has this week left the Pier Street car park in Burnham-On-Sea and moved to Highbridge’s Apex Park.

The group of caravans and towing vehicles – which initially arrived on February 20th on the South Esplanade near Burnham Sailing Club.

They then moved just a few hundred metres to pitch up in the car park behind Burnham’s B&M store on February 25th.

And on Monday (March 9th) the group pitched up at the main Apex Park car park.

The car park is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

