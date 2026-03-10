Tributes paid to 100-year-old Burnham-On-Sea war veteran who has sadly died

Tributes have been paid to a well‑known Burnham-On-Sea war veteran and long‑standing community volunteer who has sadly died this week at the grand age of 100.

Tony Winterburn passed away in the early hours of Sunday (March 8th) after a short period of illness.

Tony – who celebrated his 100th birthday in January surrounded by friends and family – served in the Merchant Navy during the Second World War, taking part in the perilous Arctic Convoys of 1943 that transported vital aid to Russia.

The missions were among the most dangerous of the war, with crews facing extreme cold, treacherous seas and enemy attack.

His bravery was recognised several times over the years. He received an Arctic Star from the Government, and in 2007 he was presented with a Burnham and Highbridge Civic Award for his service and dedication to the community.

Last year, Tony was contacted by the Russian Embassy regarding a new commemorative medal issued ahead of the anniversary of VE Day. The medal marks “The 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941–1945.”

Alongside his wartime service, Tony was a familiar face in the local community for decades. He was a Radio Officer at Highbridge Radio Station for many years and also volunteered with local groups, including BARB Search & Rescue and Burnham-On-Sea RNLI, where his support and enthusiasm was greatly valued.

Tony’s family said he was proud of both his wartime service and his many years helping local organisations.

A family member says: “We want to pass on our thanks to everyone who sent their kind wishes on his 100th birthday on 7th January.“

”He received many cards, read every one of them, and enjoyed having his family and friends around him, with a beautiful birthday cake baked for him by the much-loved staff of Burnham Lodge, and he declared the day “splendid”.”

”After a stay in hospital during February, he sadly never fully recovered.”

Tony leaves behind a legacy of service, kindness and dedication that will be long remembered in the Burnham area.