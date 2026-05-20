Local walkers step out for National Walking Month in Burnham and Highbridge

Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge residents are being encouraged to get active this May as the organisers of the area’s regular health walks celebrate National Walking Month.

SASP — the Somerset Activity & Sports Partnership — runs free weekly walks across the county, including two well‑established sessions in Burnham and Highbridge.

The Burnham group meets at Marine Cove every Wednesday at 10.30am, while the Highbridge walk sets off every Thursday at 10.15am from inside The Purple Spoon Café.

Both routes take in Apex Park and the estuary path, offering gentle, accessible walking on paths and tracks for around 45 to 60 minutes.

The sessions are led by trained volunteers and are designed to be sociable, steady‑paced and suitable for most abilities. Optional paid refreshments are available afterwards for those who want to stay and chat.

The walks are free to join, and participants can either register online via SASP Health Walks or simply turn up on the day and complete a paper form with the walk leader.

May is National Walking Month, an annual campaign led by the charity Living Streets, encouraging people to leave the car at home and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of walking or wheeling.