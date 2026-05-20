HomeNewsSeveral Highbridge roads to temporarily close in daytime for electricity work
News

Several Highbridge roads to temporarily close in daytime for electricity work

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A series of roads in Highbridge will be closing in the daytime for 11 days of electricity work.

The work will be carried out in North Avenue, West Avenue, East Avenue, South Avenue, and Parsons Road.

The closures are due to National Grid renewing overhead electricity poles and conductors.

The roads will be shut between 8am and 7pm from Tuesday, May 26th, until Friday, June 5th.

The National Grid can be contacted on 07394 839430 for more information about the works, quoting reference tro622477N.

The total closure distance is 861 metres, with the full public notice available to view at publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/69fb138026e10de4915530ea?.

Somerset Council – which announced the temporary closure using powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 – says an alternative route will be available to motorists.

Previous article
Brean businesses warn MP over impact of proposed ‘holiday tax’ on local tourism
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club to host community open day this Sunday

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Nails By Nell

BOS Carpets and Flooring

Debbies Joyful Paws

Sheri Evans at Luxury Dream Holidays

Farnden Outdoors

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
26.1 ° C
26.1 °
25.4 °
59%
5.3m/s
49%
Wed
26 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °