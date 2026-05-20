Two Burnham & Berrow golfers selected for GB Curtis Cup team heading to Los Angeles

Two talented golfers from Burnham & Berrow Golf Club have been selected to represent Great Britain & Ireland in next month’s prestigious Curtis Cup match against the USA.

Patience Rhodes and Davina Xanh, both 22, will travel to Bel‑Air Country Club in Los Angeles for the three‑day tournament taking place from 12–14 June, as GB&I look to retain the trophy they won at Sunningdale in 2024.

Their selection is a major achievement for the club, with Burnham & Berrow providing two of the eight players on the team — a rare honour in one of amateur golf’s most celebrated international events.

GB&I’s 2026 squad features seven English players, with Patience the only English golfer to have played in a Curtis Cup before. She was part of the victorious 2024 team and has since enjoyed strong results across major US college tournaments and international championships.

Davina has also earned her place through an impressive run of form, including winning the 2026 PING ASU Invitational and securing multiple top‑10 finishes in high‑level US competitions.

England Golf Group Chief Executive Jeremy Tomlinson praised the strength of the squad, saying the high level of English representation reflects the “dedication, discipline and passion” shown by the players and the support of volunteers and coaching teams across the country.

He added that the team will be “tremendously excited to represent GB&I in the most prestigious of matches.”

GB&I have won the Curtis Cup 11 times, while the USA have lifted the trophy 32 times in the event’s 94‑year history. This year’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.