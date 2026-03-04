Tessa Munt to hold drop‑in surgery in Edithmead this evening

Residents living in the villages and hamlets around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will have the chance to meet their MP, Tessa Munt, at a drop‑in surgery being held in Edithmead this evening (Wednesday, 4th March).

Tessa will be available at The Windmill Bar & Bistro at Edithmead Leisure Park from 7pm until 8pm to listen to concerns, answer questions and speak with constituents on a first‑come, first‑served basis. No appointment is needed.

She told Burnham‑On‑Sea.com: “I’m pleased to confirm that I’ll be available to listen to residents in my area this evening. No appointment is necessary as it’s first come, first served. If you can’t come to meet me, I’ll come to see you.”

Throughout March, Tessa will also hold further surgeries at several local venues, including the Brent Knoll Inn in East Brent, The Beer Shed in East Huntspill, Leather & Lace Bar & Grill in Chilton Polden, The Wellington Arms in Rooksbridge, Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield, and The Pavilion in Lympsham.

Residents wishing to find out more about any of the upcoming sessions can email tessa.munt.mp@parliament.uk or call 01934 440639.