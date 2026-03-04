Burnham Without Parish Council invites residents to fill vacant councillor role

Burnham Without Parish Council has announced a vacancy for a new parish councillor and is inviting applications from residents interested in helping shape local decision‑making.

The council is now able to co‑opt a new member to fill the seat covering the Marconi Estate area of Highbridge and the eastern edge of Burnham-On-Sea alongside the Frank Foley Parkway.

The vacancy follows recent changes within the council and comes at a time when several key local projects are underway.

Parish councillors play an active role in commenting on planning applications affecting the community and regularly raise issues around highway maintenance, public footpaths and fly‑tipping.

The council is also exploring the introduction of speed indicator devices along the Frank Foley Parkway to improve road safety.

Alongside this, the council is supporting Watchfield Village Hall with its redevelopment project.

Its workload is set to increase further as the management of the recreational area off Cookson Close is due to be devolved to the parish by Somerset Council within the next year.

Council leaders say having a full complement of councillors will be essential to manage these responsibilities effectively.

Meetings are held every eight weeks at Watchfield Village Hall and usually last around an hour. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday 16th March at 7pm.

Anyone interested in the vacancy is asked to contact the Parish Clerk for further details at woolavingtonpc@aol.com.