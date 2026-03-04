New community clothing service opens today at Highbridge’s Apex Park Office

A new volunteer‑run clothing service supporting residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge is set to open its doors today (Wednesday 4th March).

Burnham and Highbridge Community Clothing will officially launch at the Apex Park Office, offering a larger, more accessible base for the growing project.

The initiative, supported by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council, provides good‑quality, pre‑loved clothing at no cost to individuals and families.

It was founded by Emily Beaven and Kim Chatwin to help ease financial pressures on households while encouraging the reuse of clothing and reducing textile waste.

The new venue at Apex Park Office offers increased space and flexibility, allowing volunteers to welcome more visitors and organise donations more effectively. The service will now run every Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm.

Councillor Facey, Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, says the council is pleased to host the project.

“The Town Council are thrilled to welcome Community Clothing to the Apex Park Office. This is a project built on generosity and community spirit and we hope it becomes a space where people feel supported and connected,” he said.

The team behind Community Clothing say they look forward to welcoming residents to the new location as they continue their work to support local families and promote sustainable living.