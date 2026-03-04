Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach donate new litter‑picking gear to Churchfield pupils

Children at Churchfield Primary School in Highbridge have been given a boost in their environmental work thanks to a donation of new litter‑picking equipment from the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach.

The group visited the school to perform a light‑hearted sketch during assembly, highlighting the importance of looking after the environment by not dropping litter and disposing of waste safely.

He said the pupils were fully engaged during a short question‑and‑answer session that followed.

The group then handed over 16 new litter pickers and 15 collection hoops, all made from recycled materials, mainly discarded fishing lines.

“It was informative and definitely good fun,” says the group’s Mark Hollidge. He added that fellow members Louise Cottrell and Julie Gilfoyle also took part.

FOBB is now preparing for its next community beach clean on Saturday 8th March and is encouraging local residents to get involved. The group has introduced a new contact email, fobbeach@gmail.com, and a new start time of 10.30am.

Volunteers will meet at Burnham Sailing Club, and all children taking part must be aged five or over and accompanied by an adult. The final day to register is Friday 7th March.

Participants are advised to wear suitable footwear for muddy conditions and to bring their own gloves, although all other equipment will be provided.