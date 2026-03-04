Busy opening day for Burnham’s new Japanese takeaway restaurant ‘Ebisu’

A new Japanese restaurant has opened in the heart of Burnham-On-Sea, with its owners reporting a “very busy first day of trade” following strong support from local residents.

Ebisu, which already runs a successful branch in Weston-super-Mare, launched its new outlet in College Street on Tuesday (March 3rd).

The opening marks the company’s latest expansion, following the recent addition of a takeaway site in Taunton.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had an amazing opening day with lots of support from Burnham residents – and plenty of positive feedback on what we are offering.”

The restaurant features a smart, modern interior and serves freshly made sushi, noodles and curries, offering what the team describes as a menu “very different for Burnham.”

Alongside its dine‑in service, Ebisu will also provide home deliveries through Uber Eats, giving residents the option to enjoy Japanese cuisine from home.

Ebisu’s Weston branch has been running successfully for seven years, and the team says they are excited to bring their style of Japanese food to Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre.