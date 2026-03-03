Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks display moving to a Friday night for first time

Burnham-On-Sea’s annual seafront fireworks display will take place on a different day after town councillors this week decided to move the event to avoid a clash with Remembrance Sunday.

The display, which traditionally takes place on the Sunday evening of carnival weekend, will instead be held on Friday 6th November 2026.

The usual day would coincide with Remembrance Sunday, creating what councillors described as “unavoidable operational conflicts.”

Councillors at a meeting on Monday March 2nd were told that Remembrance Sunday requires extensive marshaling, road management and volunteer coordination, making it impossible to safely run the fireworks display on the same day.

A Town Council spokeperson said: “The fireworks display has traditionally taken place on the Sunday of carnival weekend. In 2026, the Sunday coincides with Remembrance Day, which requires significant marshaling, road management and volunteer coordination. Holding both events on the same day creates unavoidable operational conflicts and risks.”

“Highbridge and Burnham Carnival Club marshals are required for both the Remembrance event and the fireworks display. They have confirmed they cannot safely manage both events on the same day due to time, safety and welfare constraints.”

Highways officials also advised that two road closures on the same day would not be authorised: “Both events require formal road closures and Highways have advised that two road closures on the same day will not be authorised, due to safety considerations, traffic flow, and resource limitations.”