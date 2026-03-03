8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Mar 03, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew group of travellers arrives at Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park
News

New group of travellers arrives at Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new group of travellers has this week pitched up in Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park.

The group of seven caravans and seven towing vehicles arrived on Monday evening (March 2nd) in the Pier Street car park. A further four caravans and four towing vehicles are in place at the back of the B&M store.

The car park is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

A separate group were located behind the B&M store earlier this month from February 5-9th as reported here

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor music events to start in May
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks display moving to a Friday night for first time

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
8.9 ° C
9.4 °
8.1 °
93 %
0.9kmh
51 %
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com