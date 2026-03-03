New group of travellers arrives at Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park

A new group of travellers has this week pitched up in Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park.

The group of seven caravans and seven towing vehicles arrived on Monday evening (March 2nd) in the Pier Street car park. A further four caravans and four towing vehicles are in place at the back of the B&M store.

The car park is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

A separate group were located behind the B&M store earlier this month from February 5-9th as reported here.