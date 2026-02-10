Large group of travellers leaves car park in Burnham-On-Sea

A large group of travellers has this week left a busy car park in Burnham-On-Sea after legal action was started.

Almost 20 caravans and towing vehicles arrived on Thursday evening (February 5th) in the coach parking area in the Pier Street parking area at the back of Burnham’s B&M store.

A Section 77 notice was served on them by Somerset Council on Monday (February 9th), prompting the group to leave later in the day. A spokesperson says the authority followed the “usual legal process.”

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP, Ashley Fox, added: “I contacted Somerset Council within hours of the unauthorised encampment being reported to me. A welfare check was carried out on Friday and the Council served a Section 77 notice on Monday.”

“I have remained in contact throughout, encouraging Somerset Council to act as quickly as possible, and I am pleased the last traveller at the car park left on Monday evening.”

“Somerset Council must consider more effective ways of deterring unlawful encampments in the first place. Local traders have raised the possibility of improved CCTV provision, and this is something I will explore further with the Council and the Police.”