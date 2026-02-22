Travellers pitch up on Burnham-On-Sea seafront lawns

A group of travellers has this week pitched up on the seafront lawns in Burnham-On-Sea.

The group of caravans and towing vehicles arrived on Friday evening (February 20th) on the South Esplanade near Burnham Sailing Club.

The land is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

Police are also aware and the council confirmed it has started its usual steps of moving them on.

A separate group were located behind the B&M store earlier this month from February 5-9th as reported here.