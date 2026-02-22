12.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 22, 2026
PHOTOS: Berrow beach clean volunteers collect litter after latest high tides
News

PHOTOS: Berrow beach clean volunteers collect litter after latest high tides

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Volunteers collected sackfuls of plastic litter during the latest beach clean at Berrow on Saturday (February 21st).

The event, organised by the Friends of Berrow Beach, was attended by a team of 39 helpers on a bright morning.

 

A series of recent stormy high tides had left a line of debris along the top of the beach, which was sifted through for plastic waste.

One of the organisers told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A big thank you goes to all those who came to help us clear away the rubbish. Among the items was an old plastic buoy.”

Previous article
Weston Light Orchestra to perform concert in Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday
Next article
Travellers pitch up on Burnham-On-Sea seafront lawns

