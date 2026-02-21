10.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Feb 21, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsVolunteers invited to join Berrow beach clean‑up this morning
News

Volunteers invited to join Berrow beach clean‑up this morning

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Volunteers are being encouraged to join a community beach clean‑up in Berrow this morning (Saturday February 21st).

The Friends of Berrow Beach are inviting local residents to take part in the latest monthly clean‑up following a series of recent high tides this week that are washing up debris along the shoreline.

Helpers will meet at 9.45am at Berrow Church Hall before heading onto the beach to collect plastic waste and other litter.

All equipment will be provided, but organisers advise wearing suitable footwear for muddy conditions.

The Berrow group, launched in 2018, is led by Nigel Hoy and Sue Meads, with support from Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.

Previous article
101‑year‑old WW2 Royal Navy veteran welcomed at Burnham veterans’ breakfast
Next article
Sedgemoor Crematorium invites residents to honour loved ones this Mother’s Day

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10.6 ° C
11.2 °
10.4 °
89 %
1.3kmh
86 %
Sat
12 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com