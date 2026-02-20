101‑year‑old WW2 Royal Navy veteran welcomed at Burnham veterans’ breakfast

One of the country’s oldest surviving Royal Navy veterans from the Second World War was among those attending the latest Burnham Veterans Breakfast Club gathering in Burnham-On-Sea this month.

101‑year‑old John “Jack” Reeman received a warm welcome when he joined fellow veterans at The Reeds Arms on Burnham seafront.

Organiser Mike Smith said Jack’s wartime service record is “hugely impressive”, spanning both the Atlantic and Pacific theatres.

Jack served aboard HMS Malaya, a battleship whose 15‑inch guns provided direct fire support to troops fighting inland during the D‑Day landings.

He later served on the aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious, which supported the invasion of Okinawa, and was in Japan at the end of the war. He returned home on HMS Lothian, a troop carrier bringing POWs back to the UK.

Mike said Jack “enjoyed the atmosphere and company” at the breakfast and has pledged to attend future gatherings. He is pictured at the event with his stepson Adrian.

Mike runs the monthly sessions to “share cherished memories of time in uniform and strengthen the bonds forged through service”, and he is encouraging more veterans to come along.

“I warmly invite all veterans of all services, including the Merchant Marines, who have supported military operations in the past,” he said. “These gatherings are a valuable opportunity for fellow service members to connect.”

The next Veterans Breakfast Club meeting will be held on Saturday 7th March at 9.45am in The Reeds Arms.