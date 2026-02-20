Burnham firm helps promote launch of new Sky TV series ‘The Dyers’ Caravan Park’

A Burnham-On-Sea holiday homes distributor has played a key role in promoting a major new Sky TV series celebrating the great British caravan holiday.

Southern Counties Leisure, based in Berrow Road, Burnham-On-Sea, teamed up with leading manufacturer Willerby to support the launch of The Dyers’ Caravan Park, which begins on Sky One and NOW this month.

The new Sky series follows actor and presenter Danny Dyer and his daughter, TV personality Dani Dyer, as they take on the challenge of investing in and running a holiday park.

The pair attempt to renovate Priory Hill and Nutts Farm Holiday Park on the Isle of Sheppey, drawing on Danny’s nostalgic memories of childhood seaside breaks.

To help promote the series, Southern Counties Leisure provided a luxury Willerby Gainsborough holiday home for a high‑profile media preview event in central London.

The holiday home, set up in Hyde Park near Marble Arch and Kensington Palace, hosted interviews and filming with the Dyers for national media outlets and content creators.

Southern Counties Leisure is one of the UK’s leading distributors of Willerby holiday homes and lodges.

Managing Director Amanda Keen said: “We’re delighted to be part of the opportunity to promote this new TV series, which celebrates great British holidays and showcases the true quality that holiday homes offer and the enjoyment they bring to all the family.”

Willerby CEO Peter Munk added that the series comes at a special moment for the industry. “Everyone at Willerby is excited about The Dyers’ Caravan Park, as the series will play an important part in promoting caravan holidays, especially to younger audiences,” he said.

“It’s particularly timely in 2026, during the year in which Willerby celebrates its 80th anniversary and Southern Counties Leisure marks its 30th.”

The series launches at a time when many viewers are beginning to plan spring and summer breaks, helping to boost interest in caravan parks and staycations.

More information about the TV series is available here.