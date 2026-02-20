RNLI starts recruitment drive for lifeguards at Burnham-On-Sea and Brean Sands

The RNLI is seeking new lifeguards to join its teams at Burnham-On-Sea and Brean ahead of the 2026 summer season.

The charity, which keeps more than 240 beaches safe each year, is preparing to return to the Somerset coast as it marks the 25th anniversary of its lifeguard service, first launched as a pilot scheme in 2001.

Applicants will need to meet several fitness requirements, including completing a 400m pool swim in under seven and a half minutes, a 50m sprint swim with 25m underwater in under 50 seconds, and a 200m beach run in under 40 seconds. A valid ILS‑approved beach lifeguard award is preferred, although full training will be provided.

Successful candidates will receive high‑quality training, competitive pay and flexible working patterns, along with valuable skills for future careers.

Seasonal Lifeguard Supervisor Brett Schofield said the role offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference.

“Last year, lifeguards at Burnham-On-Sea and Brean Sands aided 104 people over the peak of summer,” he said.

“Not only do our lifeguards have the beach as an office, but they are making visibly positive changes to people’s lives. Working for the RNLI is a summer job like no other.”

Induction training begins in June, with patrols running from 4th July to 6th September on both beaches.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday 5th May 2026. Anyone interested can contact Brett Schofield at brett_schofield@rnli.org.uk.