Sedgemoor Crematorium invites residents to honour loved ones this Mother’s Day

Sedgemoor Crematorium is inviting anyone who is missing a mother or mother figure — as well as parents who have lost a child — to visit the site this Mother’s Day for a quiet moment of remembrance.

The crematorium will open its Book of Remembrance Room on Sunday 15th March, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, offering a peaceful space for reflection.

Visitors will also be able to collect a commemorative flower from the entrance to the memorial gardens. The flowers can be placed on a loved one’s memorial within the grounds or taken home as a personal tribute.

Those wishing to leave a message can write personalised notes on remembrance cards and post them into the crematorium’s white memorial post box.

Sedgemoor Crematorium is part of the Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 42 sites across England, Scotland and Wales. Each location is set within landscaped gardens designed to offer a calm and supportive environment for visitors.

Manager Laura Williams said: “Over the Mother’s Day period, we are holding in our thoughts all those missing their mother, a mother figure, and mothers who are bereaved of a child.

“They are all very warmly welcome to join us for some quiet reflection in our comfortable chapel and beautiful grounds.

“We also know that the bereaved can take great comfort from posting messages to loved ones in our white memorial post box, which helps them maintain a feeling of connection with those they have lost.”

The crematorium says the invitation is open to anyone wishing to remember a loved one, regardless of whether their funeral took place at Sedgemoor or whether a memorial is located on site. Visitors are welcome whether their loss is recent or from many years ago.

Laura added: “Mother’s Day is one of those annual occasions when a loss can be felt more, and we want to ensure people know that they are very welcome to take comfort in paying tribute to their loved ones at our crematorium.”