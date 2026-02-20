Burnham and Highbridge Town Council seeks volunteers to support community projects

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has launched a call for new volunteers to help support a range of community activities across the two towns.

The council says it is looking for enthusiastic people who enjoy meeting others and want to make a positive difference locally.

A spokesperson says: “If you have some spare time and would like to become involved, then look no further – we are looking for volunteers to join us and help support the work we do in the community.”

Volunteer roles are currently available at The Princess Theatre & Arts Centre, within the council’s Growing Group, and on regular community litter picks.

The council says volunteering is a great way to meet new people, learn new skills and play an active part in improving the local area.

Those interested can find more details on the council’s Volunteering Opportunities page under the “Your Council” section of its website here.