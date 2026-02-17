Volunteers invited to join Berrow beach clean‑up this Saturday

Volunteers are being encouraged to join a community beach clean‑up in Berrow this Saturday (February 21st).

The Friends of Berrow Beach are inviting local residents to take part in the latest monthly clean‑up following a series of recent high tides this week that are washing up debris along the shoreline.

Helpers will meet at 9.45am at Berrow Church Hall before heading onto the beach to collect plastic waste and other litter.

All equipment will be provided, but organisers advise wearing suitable footwear for muddy conditions.

The Berrow group, launched in 2018, is led by Nigel Hoy, Honour Greenslade and Sue Meads, with support from Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.