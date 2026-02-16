5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Feb 17, 2026
News
News

Burnham-On-Sea shop announces opening date for newly-expanded premises

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea charity shop in the town centre is set to open its newly-expanded premises after taking over an empty shop next door.

The Children’s Society shop at 53 High Street is currently temporarily closed while work is underway to merge its current store with the former Italian restaurant unit besides it.

The new, larger shop will open at 10am on Wednesday, March 4th.

The expansion will create a larger retail area for the charity, which raises funds to support vulnerable children and young people across the UK.

A charity spokesperson says: “We can’t wait to welcome customers back soon with our new and improved space.”

The Children’s Society shop opened in 2013 after the premises was previously occupied by a dry cleaner.

The former Italian Ogni Volta restaurant closed last year. The premises was previously occupied by Home Hardware.

