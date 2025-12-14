8.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 16, 2025
Santa's grotto underway at Burnham-On-Sea seafront hovercraft station this weekend

Santa’s grotto underway at Burnham-On-Sea seafront hovercraft station this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Father Christmas is making a very special visit to Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront hovercraft station this weekend as he sets up a unique grotto.

The VIP will be at the BARB station on Burnham’s seafront today, Sunday December 14th, from 10am-4pm.

Santa will be greeting children and their families and handing out gifts during the event. There are also stalls and refreshments.

There is an entry charge of £6 for the grotto, to include a small gift, helping BARB Search & Rescue‘s life-saving work along Burnham’s coastline with its hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats.

