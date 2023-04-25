Members of 1st Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Troop hiked up Brent Knoll to celebrate St George’s Day on Sunday (23rd April).

Over 40 Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts plus leaders and parents joined the walk on a bright day.

“Once at the top, each section in turn renewed their promise that they made when they were invested into their section of the Scout Troop,” says a spokesperson.

“They then played a selection of whole group wide games before heading back down the Knoll just before the rain set in.”

“This was the first time that all four sections of the 1st Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Troop have done a big activity together.”

“It was a great chance to get all the ages mixing as one whole group and worked really well.”