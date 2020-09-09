There have been 65 new positive cases of Coronavirus in Somerset during the last seven days, according to the latest official data, as new measures are to be introduced by the Government in a bid to try and halt a second wave across the UK.

The largest age groups of people testing positive in Somerset in the latest cases are 31% aged in their 20s and 27% aged 50-65.

Ten positive Covid-19 tests were recorded in Somerset over the 24-hour period to 5pm on Tuesday with confirmed cases in all four county districts. There have now been a total of 1,437 positive Covid-19 tests in Somerset as follows: Mendip 171; Sedgemoor 421; Somerset West & Taunton 474; and South Somerset 371.

The increases come as Boris Johnson has this week announced he is bringing in stricter controls.

He says “we must act” to avoid another lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise across England. He has set out a new “rule of six”, restricting gatherings to a maximum of six people, enforced by police who will be able to issue fines or make arrests from Monday.

The PM also outlined a “moonshot” plan to control the virus with mass testing, possibly by next spring. It comes as the UK reported another 2,659 coronavirus cases, the fourth day running of over 2,000 reported cases.

“I want to be absolutely clear, these measures are not another national lockdown. The whole point of them is to avoid a second national lockdown,” Mr Johnson said during the first Downing Street coronavirus briefing on Wednesday since July.

New Covid-19 safety measures:

Venues such as pubs and restaurants will be legally required to request contact details of everyone visiting, hold it for 21 days and provide it to NHS Test and Trace. They face fines of £1,000 if they fail to comply

Business opening hours could be restricted across the whole nation if cases continue to rise. But initially the measure will be limited to local lockdown areas such as Bolton, where venues must close between 22:00 and 05:00

More “Covid-secure marshals” will be introduced to help ensure social distancing in town and city centres

Plans to try out larger audiences in venues later this month will be revised, and the government is reviewing its plan to allow spectators back into sports stadiums from 1 October

A new public information campaign will be launched across the UK reminding people of the “basics” – washing their hands, covering their face and giving others space

