An arts and craft exhibition is set to be held at St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll from Saturday April 30th to Monday May 2nd.

St Michael’s Church lost the lead from its North Aisle roof in August 2019 in a theft and it subsequently received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to carry out repairs and encourage more community involvement.

“As part of this project there will be an Arts and Craft exhibition over the early May Bank Holiday,” says a spokesman.

“Exhibits will cover themes that have been researched and developed since the lead was replaced in August 2020. There will be activities and trails in the churchyard to complement the exhibits.”

“The exhibition will be open 10am – 4pm each day and there will be light refreshments.”

The themes will be:

Quilting: A community quilt inspired by the wooden church ceiling church will be exhibited and beautiful quilts made by a quilter from Wells. Her quilts are based on images drawn from Somerset churches including our church.

Art: Judith Champion, our project artist, led a workshop last year and participants have agreed to show their contributions. Some of Judith’s sketches will also be on display.

Ceramics: a local ceramicist, Anita Peach, ran a workshop in which participants produced Green Men. These plaques will be shown.

Banner: a new Parish banner themed on our St Michael’s stained-glass window has been created and other banners will be on display.

Wood in the church and churchyard: contributions from woodworker, Brian Elton

Photography: with a focus on our stained glass windows

Church vestments and kneelers: including modern designs by members of the WI

Floral displays: with natural themes

WI Craft Group: a selection of hand-crafted items made by the local group

Exhibition extras

Saturday – Music – concert by the All Sorts Choir and an organ recital

Sunday ­– Practical craft work – opportunities to try some practical craft skills (all ages)

Monday – Nature in the churchyard – visitors will be able to enjoy various churchyard trails that have been developed over the past year