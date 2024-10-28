BBC Antiques Roadshow expert names Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse his favourite Somerset spot

A BBC Antiques Roadshow expert has said Burnham-On-Sea’s beach lighthouse is his favourite place to visit in Somerset.

Chris Yeo, a specialist in 20th-century design and craft, lived in Burnham-On-Sea as a child and has revealed his liking for the iconic beach landmark in an interview.

In a conversation with Bristol Magazine, he talks about some of his favourite local spots and hobbies.

When asked about his favourite local place to visit, he said: “I grew up in Somerset… it would have to be the lighthouse on the beach at Burnham-On-Sea, where I lived as a child.”

“If ever I need space to think something out, I always head there knowing that my mountains will shrink to molehills the moment I arrive.”

Chris, pictured above on the right during a recent episode of the BBC1 TV show, also revealed some of his hobbies and interests. He said: “I’ve collected books all my life and own hundreds but, being very easily distracted, I rarely got round to reading them properly. So I decided to use lockdown as an opportunity to give my books some attention and improve my concentration skills at the same time.”

Chris is no newcomer to the antiques scene, having previously worked as a valuer at Clevedon Salerooms in North Somerset. His fascination with antiques began early on, with cherished memories of admiring furniture at his grandparents’ home. This interest led him to start selling antiques aged 14. He also served as curator of Bristol’s Ken Stradling Collection.

Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse was built in 1832 and is a working lighthouse used for navigation, and its lights help with the safety of navigation for mariners approaching Burnham along Bridgwater Bay. Read more here about Burnham’s lighthouses.