The access road onto Berrow beach was closed to all traffic by Sedgemoor District Council on Tuesday afternoon (June 30th) due to safety concerns.

As pictured here on Tuesday evening, the sand has again been blown and washed away from around the end of the road surface, leaving a sharp drop onto the beach that the council fears could damage the undersides of vehicles.

Sedgemoor District Council closed the beach to all traffic at mid-day and brought in contractors to move sand to the road area on Tuesday evening.

The roadway has been closed several times during recent months, putting pressure on the council to find a longer-term solution.

The beach is due to re-open as normal today (Wednesday).