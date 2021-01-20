Several firms from the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area have this week been announced as finalists in the 2021 Somerset Business Awards.

Highbridge’s Sopha furniture store, run by Matt and Emily Scott, pictured above, is among the firms to have been named as finalists for the awards.

Poolbridge Accountancy Ltd near Highbridge is also a finalist for the employer of the year award.

Companies, charities and individuals will be invited to the virtual awards event on March 26th, hosted by BBC Somerset’s Claire Carter. It’s the 16th year that the awards have taken place, organised by Somerset Chamber of Commerce.

Chief Executive Stephen Henagulph says the categories this year with the most entries include Outstanding Covid-19 Response, Service Excellence and Investing in Somerset.

He says: “It was great to see so many entries from both Chamber members and non-members from all corners of the county and representing a wide range of sectors and industries.

“These awards are the largest in Somerset and are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all that is great about our diverse business community. I’m looking forward to the grand final.”

2021 Somerset Business Awards finalists:

• Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Albert Goodman):

Musgrove Willows, Westonzoyland

Bridges Electrical Engineers, Midsomer Norton

Clarity Cleans, Axbridge

• Small Business of the Year (sponsored by TDA):

Petruth Paddocks, Cheddar

Harry’s Cider Company Ltd, Langport

Cognique, Shepton Mallet

• Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Brook Financial Management):

Filberts Fine Foods, Glastonbury

Impact Design and Marketing

Race At Your Pace Ltd, Taunton

• Large Business of the Year (sponsored by PKF Francis Clark):

Somerset Larder, North Petherton

Singer Instruments, Roadwater

Marston Foods, Frome

• Charity of the Year (sponsored by Clarke Willmott):

ARC, Taunton

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Wellington

PROMISEworks, Baltonsborough

• Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Porter Dodson):

Cardstream, Taunton

Clerksroom, Taunton

WPA, Taunton

• Employer of the Year (sponsored by Elite Staffing Solutions):

Singer Instruments, Roadwater

Poolbridge Accountancy Ltd, Highbridge

WPA, Taunton

• Investing in Somerset (sponsored by Hinkley Point C):

Somerset Larder, North Petherton

HOST Somerset, Bridgwater

The Bridge (Langport), Langport

• Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Teapot Creative):

Accar Food Commit, Wincanton

Kinetic Kitchen, Compton Martin

Plantside Café, Wellington

• Outstanding Achievement (sponsored by Weston College):

David Hutchins Innovation Ltd, Somerton

OTHO, Weston-super-Mare

Aspen Waite, Bridgwater

• Environmental Achievement (sponsored by Gravity)

Sopha, Highbridge

C&D South West Ltd, Chard

James Tobias Ltd, Bridgwater

• Service Excellence (sponsored by CETSAT):

Benchmark Project Management, Clevedon

The Castle at Taunton

Somerset Early Scans Ltd, Bridgwater

• Somerset Manufacturer and Producer (sponsored by Garador):

Filberts Fine Foods, Glastonbury

Marston Foods, Frome

James Tobias Ltd, Bridgwater

• Outstanding COVID-19 Response (sponsored by Clarks International):

Petruth Paddocks Ltd, Cheddar

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance

Cake Box Bakery, Yeovil