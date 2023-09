A fundraising quiz night is set to be held in Berrow’s St Mary’s Church with a special guest on Saturday evening (September 30th).

Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd will be the quizmaster for the evening and all will be welcome.

Tickets cost £6 each and include light refreshments and soft drinks but attendeees are welcome to bring alternatives.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the quiz starts at 7pm. Teams of six.

Tickets can be bought from Della by calling 07759 899 334 or 01278 789023.