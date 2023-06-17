Hundreds of runners turned out to take part in Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun as it celebrated its eighth birthday on Saturday (June 17th).

Over 200 runners took part in the latest weekly run – including several newcomers following a

A ‘graduation’ was held of around a dozen runners who have taken part in the event’s ‘couch to 5km’ initiative to encourage more local people into running.

Co-organiser Reg Huxtable told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This has been a Burnham Harriers Running Club initiative, to get non running people from zero to run five kilometres.”

“We were very pleased to see them taking part in their debut run at that distance at Saturday’s event.”

Burnham Harriers Running Club will also be inviting applications for the next round of ‘coach to 5km’ runners in the autumn.

He added: “It was also great to mark the eighth year of our events. A huge thanks goes to our volunteers, for we can’t do this without them!”

Parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5km community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate – it’s up to you! It is held every Saturday at 9:00am at Apex Park in Marine Drive, Highbridge.