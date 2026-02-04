Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge council tax bills to rise by £15 to support policing

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will see an extra £15 added to their annual council tax bills from April after the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Panel approved an increase in the policing precept.

The Panel met on Tuesday (February 3rd) to consider the Police and Crime Commissioner’s proposed rise for the 2026/27 financial year.

After more than three hours of scrutiny and discussion, members voted to approve the uplift, which applies to an average Band D property and works out at around £1.25 per month.

The Panel is made up of 14 councillors from the five local authorities within the Avon and Somerset force area, along with three independent lay members. Their role includes assessing whether the proposed precept is fair, proportionate and justified.

Presenting her budget, Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody told the meeting that the increase was needed to help bridge the gap between government funding and the rising cost of delivering a functioning police service. She said the uplift would support efforts to maintain resilience across the force amid increasing demand and complex challenges.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew, who also attended the meeting, described the additional funding as essential to meet public expectations and strengthen the service.

Following the vote, Panel Chair Cllr Heather Shearer said the decision had not been taken lightly.

“As we have said in previous years, we understand the arguments put forward by the PCC to take the maximum uplift, but that additional investment has to deliver real improvements in the service provided by the constabulary,” she said.

“All of our communities need to have confidence in the Police, and this will only happen with demonstrable progress, especially in the areas highlighted by His Majesty’s Inspectorate.”

She added that no one in public service wants to raise taxes, but the Panel felt the increase was necessary to support policing across the force area.

“The public really need to be assured that positive outcomes will improve across the whole force area and that the PCC’s Office and the constabulary are committed to addressing declining public confidence,” she said.

The Panel’s full statutory report and detailed reasoning will be published on 15th February 2026, with its next meetings scheduled for 17th March and 24th March 2026.