Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents, businesses and visitors are being invited to have their say on the creation of Somerset’s first Climate Emergency Strategy.

A drop-in session will be held on Saturday 8th February between 10am-4pm at Bridgwater House in King Square, Bridgwater.

All four district councils and Somerset County Council declared or recognised climate and ecological emergencies in 2019, agreeing to work together to produce a joint Climate Emergency Strategy.

Residents, businesses, groups and anyone with an interest now have a chance to discuss the initial thoughts set out in a ‘framework’ document that identifies ways for Somerset to work towards being carbon neutral by 2030 and adapt to predicted climate change impacts.

To kick-start the process, four drop in events are taking place in each District Council area and they are being run by the Somerset Climate Action Network (SCAN) on behalf of the Councils’.

The event this Saturday will include a pop-up café, a family craft and conversation area, and workshops to open up discussion and explore in more depth the Councils’ approach to the climate emergency.

Speakers at the Bridgwater event include Philip Sharratt, Chief Executive, Somerset Local Food Limited at 11am on the subject “Why buy local food?”’ at M, writer Mike Dilger who will host a talk entitled: ’Sustainability starts in your own back garden’ and at 2pm Hannah Wittek – young speaker from Youth Parliament will speak.

There will be numerous opportunities to have your say, from completing a survey on one of the available tablets, conducting a short interview on camera, leaving comments on the infographic boards and answering questions on the consultation tree.

If you can’t make it to Bridgwater, there are further events will be held on Saturday 15th February at Mendip District Council Offices, Cannards Grave Road, Shepton Mallet, BA4 5BT between 10am and 4pm and also Saturday 22nd February at South Somerset District Council, Vicarage Street Methodist Church, Vicarage Street, Yeovil, BA20 1JB between 10am and 4pm.

Stewart Crocker from Somerset CAN told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Somerset Climate Action Network is very pleased to be involved in these events, it is exactly how our new organisation wants to help Somerset reach net zero carbon by 2030.”

“These events are a key way that all parts of our community can start to feed into the process being developed by our local councils. A net-zero carbon Somerset by 2030 is an exciting goal.”

An online survey is also available to complete between 6 January and 18 March. https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Somerset-Climate-Change-Survey-2019

In addition, an online survey for 11 to 18 year olds can be completed by going to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Somerset-Climate-Change-Survey-2019-Young-People

Somerset CAN is a resource for all aspects of local climate action, both climate mitigation and adaptation, including renewable energy, zero-carbon projects, energy saving, business, travel and transport, food, flooding, drought, heat, health and wellbeing, recycling and more.

You can find a copy of the Draft Climate Emergency Framework document here – www.somerset.gov.uk/climateemergency