A Burnham-On-Sea cake shop is raising funds for a local hospice by holding a unique cake raffle.

DusiCake Cake & Coffee Lounge in Burnham’s Abingdon Street is raising money for Weston Hospicecare for two weeks.

Owner Dusica Roberts says: “We have started off with a cake raffle with all proceeds going towards the charity and then up until Christmas we will be selling specially designed cupcakes and giving £1 from each sale to the charity.”

“We are doing a raffle to win one of our chocolate drip cakes worth £60, until today (Saturday) at 2pm when we will pick a winner at random – it’s £2 per ticket, a number will be allocated per ticket sold and payments can be sent via PayPal at dusicaroberts@yahoo.co.uk.”

“Alternatively, pop into the shop to pay, then up until Christmas Eve we will be selling specially designed Weston Hospicecare cupcakes at DusiCake Cake & Coffee Lounge 10.30am – 4pm Tuesday- Saturday.”