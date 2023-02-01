Burnham-On-Sea charity Somewhere House Somerset has launched a new series of monthly ‘coffee and chat’ events.

The charity holds the events on the last Saturday of every month from 11am-1pm at Burnham Baptist Church in College Street.

“All are very welcome to pop along and enjoy a coffee and chat with friendly local people,” says the charity’s Mandy Ellis.

“There are always a delicious range of cakes on offer too – we are grateful for the support of several local companies including Poolbridge Accountancy and Brit Chips.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: