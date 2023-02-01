Burnham-On-Sea charity Somewhere House Somerset has launched a new series of monthly ‘coffee and chat’ events.

The charity holds the events on the last Saturday of every month from 11am-1pm at Burnham Baptist Church in College Street.

“All are very welcome to pop along and enjoy a coffee and chat with friendly local people,” says the charity’s Mandy Ellis.

“There are always a delicious range of cakes on offer too – we are grateful for the support of several local companies including Poolbridge Accountancy and Brit Chips.”