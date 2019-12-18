Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Christmas farmers market will be held in the town centre this Friday (December 20th).

A wide range of festive food will be available from around a dozen stalls set-up along The High Street between 9am and 1pm.

The market will be selling products such as festive meats, cheeses, chutneys, bread and other Christmas produce.

“It should be a superb market with plenty of local produce to enjoy over the Christmas period,” a spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“This is the last Burnham-On-Sea Farmers’ market of 2019. It’s a great chance to stock up the fridge, freezer and store cupboard ahead of next week and also an opportunity to tick off some of your present list.”

Stalls at December’s Burnham-On-Sea Farmers M arket :

Nutts Scotch Eggs

The Humble Pie Co.

Times Past Cheese Dairy

Taylors of Bruton

In Clover

Oven to You

Gardiner Whites

Mikes Pork

Tricky Cider

Goats of the Gorge

Pretty Little Bakes

Bath Soft Cheese

Wesley Cottage Bees

