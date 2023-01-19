Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church is set to hold an annual Worship Service as part of Christian Unity Week, organised by Churches Together.

The service will be held on Sunday January 22nd at 6pm followed by tea, coffee and cakes.

Contributors to the service will include Jade Zerk (Hope Baptist Church, Highbridge), Revd Sharon Eldergill (St. Andrew’s Church, Burnham), Revd Martin Little (St John’s Church, Highbridge), Pat Nicholls (Our Lady & The English Martyrs’ Church, Burnham), Revd Rob Howlett and Paula Howlett (Burnham Baptist Church).

“Everyone will be invited to join us as we celebrate Christian Unity Week with a worship service of sung worship, prayer, and praise with all our friends in Churches Together from Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, and beyond,” says a spokesperson.

“Collectively, local churches provide help and support for the community in the form of hosting foodbanks, community cafes, financial advice, warm spaces and pastoral care.”

Revd Rob Howlett, Minister, adds: “We hope this service will be an opportunity to celebrate all that unites us in our Christian faith and worship together as one big church family.”