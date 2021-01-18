A creative arts hub in Burnham-On-Sea is set to launch a series of online art workshops to help local people get creative and stay safe during the national lockdown.

Crafty Teacup Creative in Burnham’s Victoria Street is launching the online family art sessions in February.

Owner Gill Hills says: “I’ve had a couple of weeks enjoying painting and experimenting, listening to music, and drinking chai tea, I’ve now refreshed my creative soul and I’m ready to work again, sadly not together yet, online is the next best thing!”

“I don’t know if it’s just me but this third UK lockdown has been the hardest, I’ve had to find coping strategies, being creative just seems to soothe the mind and soul.”

“So, with this in mind and until we can eat cake and make art together, I’m offering a selection of on-line creative workshops starting February. All workshops are mixed media, incorporating beautiful bright colours and textures.”

Suitable for beginners, adults and children, the workshops cost £25 per household.

Book a three-hour time slot with Gill when a list of art materials required will be supplied together with a worksheet.

February’s theme will be ‘Into the Woods’, March will be ‘Sea’s the Day’, and April will be ‘The Birds & The Bees’.