Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in the yard of a company on the Isleport Business Park in Highbridge on Wednesday (June 28th).

One fire engine from Burnham and another from Bridgwater were sent to the premises in Bennett Close near the recycling centre.

A fire service spokesman said: “A large commercial waste skip was on fire with the contents well alight when we arrived.”

“It was extinguished using two main jets and breathing apparatus.”

“The cause was believed to be accidental.”