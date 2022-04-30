Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have this week donated £1,000 of food supplies from Tesco to the town’s Foodbank amid growing demand for the service.

The Fremasons collected the food on Saturday (April 30th), as pictured here, before delivering it to the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank team for distribution.

Maxine Bashford, who leads the Burnham Foodbank, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our Foodbank is hugely grateful for the amazing donation of food received from the Freemasons.”

“In each of the last four months we have given out more food (by weight) then we have taken in. Our family parcels contain in the region of 25kg of food & we are seeing an increase in family referrals for emergency food support.”

“This donation will go a long way to restocking our shelves. We understand that it may be harder for people to donate food at this time so its all the more important that we make clear what donations have the most immediate impact.”

“We often run low on long life milk and fruit juice, tinned vegetables including potatoes and we are increasingly asked for “instant” food you just add boiling water to – pasta/rice type.”

“Donations of bags of pasta, baked beans & breakfast cereals will not be used for a very long time as we ready have very large stocks of these foods.”