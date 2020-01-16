A Burnham-On-Sea man hopes to set a new world record while raising funds for a local charity.

Lewis Matthews is taking on the challenge of running New Zealand’s 3,000km Te Araroa Trail in less than 53 days to beat the current world record.

Lewis is taking on the challenge to raise funds and awareness for Somewhere House Somerset, a Burnham-based counselling charity.

He has given up three months of his work to complete the task and has also been holding other fundraising events.

He says there are two reasons he’s undertaking the challenge.

“Firstly, it’s to raise money and awareness for the brilliant Somewhere House Somerset, a local charity that provides support and help for those who need it within the community. They provide fantastic services including low cost counselling, educational workshops and community projects with a professional and flexible approach. Help should be available to anyone who needs it.”

He adds: “My second reason is to inspire self belief, mental fortitude and proactivity in those that follow this adventure. Characteristics we believe everyone can possess in order to reach their potential. We all have the potential to be great at something in our lives and these characteristics can help us all to attain it.”

His fundraising page is https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/run-te-araroa

A spokeswoman for Somewhere House Somerset told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are grateful for his efforts. We currently see up to 60-70 people both young and older each week in the Sedgemoor area for counselling and support. We also touch the lives of around 2,500 young people a year providing school and college talks.”

Somewhere House Somerset is a small charity that provides counselling, educational workshops and community projects for residents in the Burnham area.