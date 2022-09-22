A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser hopes to raise a big sum for a town charity by completing a half marathon later this weekend.

Rob Jones, a trustee at Somewhere House Somerset, is fundraising for the charity by taking part in the Great Bristol Run Half Marathon on Sunday (25th September).

Launched in Burnham in 2011, Somewhere House Somerset is a small charity that provides therapeutic counselling, educational workshops and community projects for people in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Cheddar, Bridgwater and at local schools.

Rob explains why he is taking on the challenge: “In February of 2021, aged 43, I started running. I started running because I wanted to get fit bit and also because I felt I needed an outlet. Like all of us, I felt the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He adds: “My training, on the whole, has been great, with a few niggles along the way injury wise but I’m as ready as I’ll ever be.”

“The peak of the training was 40km per week, but now I am in a 2 week taper, so still running but allowing the legs to rest and hopefully be ready for Sunday! A training app that I discovered a few months ago has been a huge help.”

“The community have, as ever, been very supportive. I think the fact that I am running to raise money for this fantastic local charity that exists to support those in need around the Sedgemoor area is the reason why there have been some frankly massive donations.”

“Every single penny raised goes to pay for counselling and support for children and young people. So if you want to get behind this, please donate what you can afford, and help another in the process.”

“I would also like to thank those closest to me, they know who they are – for putting up with and also encouraging me along the way.”

Rob adds that the run will be an extra big challenge for him: “Some would say that I shouldn’t be able to run, or even attempt it. After a serious knee injury in 2008 and 5 subsequent operations to rebuild it, the odds are quite stacked against, but nonetheless I am able to run and enjoy it, pain free. Then there are the personal battles I have faced, of which there have been many and in some cases, serious.”

Visit Rob’s fundraising page here.