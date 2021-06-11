Burnham-On-Sea jazz enthusiasts from local jazz music group BD Jazz Club are gearing up for a new season of live music.

The BD Jazz Club says it is restarting its events in Cossington Village Hall on the last Friday of every month from June 25th.

The club will be welcoming John Maddock’s Jazz Band on June 25th, John Shillito’s Riviera Ramblers on July 30th, and Golden Eagle Jazzband on August 27th. Entry costs £10.

The BD Jazz Club was started in 1996 by Diane Wilkins and Bob Reynolds.

When Diane approached Bob to form a local jazz band, The New Society Jazz Band was born.

Together, they were responsible for organising the music and bar for the first ‘Jazz in the Park’ in Burnham.

Diane adds: “The club’s first home was The Old Pier Tavern and from there it moved to The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Coopers, The Orchard, Laburnum House Hotel and occasionally at Pawlett Pavilion.”

“On 25th June we will be reopening at Cossington Village Hall, which will hopefully be the club’s new, permanent home.”

“In the past we have been fortunate enough to host bands from all over this country and New Orleans. We have held jazz band balls, garden parties and American suppers.”

The club is non-profit making and has supported charities such as Afghan Heroes, the Musgrove Park Hospital Neonatal Unit, the Musgrove Park Hospital Leukaemia Treatment Unit, Help the Child, S.U.R.E. and are currently raising money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Its small committee comprises Diane Wilkins as Chairman/Treasurer, Bob Reynolds, Gloria Darbourne Secretary and Sheila Maundrell.

She adds: “We work hard to keep traditional jazz alive in our area. The club meets every last Friday in the month and everyone is welcome.”