A group of energetic Burnham-On-Sea ladies has completed over 1,765 miles during January to raise awareness for a mental health charity.

The Burnham Sole Sisters, a group of ladies who love to run and be active, have been supporting MIND’s Red January 2020 initiative.

“18 of our members took part in running, cycling, walking, skiing, dancing and Nintendo exercise during the month, amassing a total of 1,765.23 miles!” the group’s Jane Benton told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

For the last day of January, they celebrated the successful end of the event with an evening of skittles at the Orchard Inn in West Huntspill.

Eight of the group will also be running the London Landmarks half marathon on March 29th, raising money for charity.