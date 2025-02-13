Burnham-On-Sea M5 roundabout upgrade consultation begins as council invites feedback

Somerset Council is inviting feedback on a major project to improve Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 roundabout.

The Council is working in partnership with North Somerset Council to secure Government funding for a series of improvement schemes on a stretch of the A38 which runs from the Edithmead Roundabout at M5 Junction 22 at Burnham-On-Sea to the South Bristol Link.

Plans for Burnham’s M5 roundabout include:

Creation of a through-about with signals on all arms of the roundabout. The scheme aims to improve the Edithmead Roundabout to tackle the existing issues of congestion and queuing back onto the motorway.

Redesign the roundabout to increase the number of traffic lanes on each roundabout entry arm;

Widen the carriageway;

Provide a through-lane for right-turning vehicles from junction 22 to the A38 northbound;

Install traffic signals on all approach arms and on the roundabout carriageway.

A council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Many junctions along the A38 are operating close to capacity, leading to varying travel speeds, poor conditions for pedestrians and cyclists, unreliable journey times and congestion at peak times, along with potential road safety issues.”

“This has a knock-on impact on local communities, the local economy and businesses.”

“The key aims of this project are to better connect communities with improved walking and cycling provision, improve safety and journey times on the A38, provide better access to public transport, and support the regional economy and enable housing delivery.”

Click here to see the proposals and take part in the engagement

Somerset Council and North Somerset Council are currently compiling a full business case to take the proposals to the next stage.

The council is looking to further engage with the public and key stakeholders on the proposals as they were first released in 2021, four years ago, and the designs have since evolved.

Key proposed A38 schemes include:

Edithmead Roundabout near J22 M5: Creation of a through-about option with signalis on all arms of the roundabout.

Rooksbridge: Safety scheme comprising mainly road markings.

Cross: Creation of a staggered junction design at Cross which has been discussed with relevant landowners.

Strawberry Line Crossing : An improved crossing of the A38 at Shute Shelve

: An improved crossing of the A38 at Shute Shelve Sustainable travel: Improvements to bus stops and pedestrian/cycling facilities at various locations.

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste, Councillor Richard Wilkins told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Working in partnership with North Somerset Council, we are very hopeful we can get funding from Government to make these improvements, clearly this is a very busy route and road users along with local people would benefit hugely from these improvements.”

“We really want people to take part in the engagement, funding will be tight if we’re successful and we can’t make wholesale changes to the proposals or designs, but people’s input will play an important role in finalising the schemes.”