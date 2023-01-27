PCSO Danielle McEwan from Burnham-On-Sea Police Station visited West Huntspill Primary Academy to speak to pupils in years 4, 5 and 6 about online safety and the dangers of talking to strangers online.

She says: “I think it’s really important to keep a visible presence in the primary schools that we look after, because it is really important for the children to get to know us.”

“I love it when I am out on street and someone comes up and says hello to me. It really grows our relationships and shows them not be afraid of the police.”

Avon and Somerset Police’s head of neighbourhoods and partnerships, Chief Superintendent Liz Hughes, adds: “Neighbourhood policing teams are at the heart of their communities, working with local people to tackle problems, and solving the issues which matter most to them.”

“A big part of neighbourhood policing involves building relationships and engaging with young people through community initiatives, sport, and school visits. This allows young people to see officers as humans, who want to help them to be the best version of themselves.”